Bob’s Burgers season 13 premiere date hopes: When will it return?

Following tonight’s big season 12 finale, doesn’t it make sense to want a Bob’s Burgers season 13 premiere date as soon as possible?

The first thing to note here is, of course, that a season 13 is coming. This season was ordered all the way back in the fall of 2020, as Fox tried to make sure that it had some stability in its comedy lineup. This series, alongside The Simpsons and Family Guy, are really the primary tentpoles. All of them are more than a decade old at this point and show no signs of slowing down.

When it comes to Bob’s Burgers in particular, what makes things rather interesting comes courtesy of the upcoming movie, which premieres later this week in theaters. While tonight is the finale, it’s almost a pseudo-finale since there’s an even bigger event a number of days away.

While Fox has yet to unveil their official fall schedule as of yet, it is fair to make the assumption that season 13 of Bob’s Burgers will be on Sunday nights once more; things aren’t broken, so why bother to fix them? Meanwhile, we anticipate that the entire animated lineup will premiere in late September, especially since that’s a great way to capitalize on the NFL. These shows all get their best ratings following football games, so it makes since to get them on as early as possible and stack new episodes when they have a chance to perform well. The live ratings do taper off in the spring, but there are opportunities with DVR viewing and the like to get some great performances after the fact.

Of course, we imagine a firm premiere date for all of these shows will be announced in the summer. Stay tuned, as we’ll have a lot more to report on with that.

