This Is Us series finale spoilers: Is the story ultimately ‘simple’?

We’re eagerly awaiting the arrival of the This Is Us series finale on NBC this Tuesday and at this point, we’re getting a good sense of what’s coming.

For at least a good percentage of this episode, you will see the story set around Rebecca Pearson’s funeral. Most of your favorite characters will be in attendance and there’s a chance to truly reflect on her life. While we hope that there are some flash-forwards in here to many years down the road, we don’t think that the writers are out to deliver any sort of earth-shattering twist here.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a recent feature, Mandy Moore described the finale by say “there’s an elegance to its simplicity.” Meanwhile, Justin Hartley used just two words to describe it: “Full circle.” The objective here is to create a loving, emotional story about family and celebrating the lessons you learn over the course of your lives. Funerals can be sad, but there are some takeaways from them that you can use to further along your own life.

It’s going to be hard for a lot of us as viewers to let This Is Us go, thanks both to the quality of storytelling and the emotional attachment we’ve got to these characters. Of course, we think it’s going to be equally tough for NBC to let it go. This is one of the last big critical smash hits that network TV has. Where will they be without it?

