Riverdale season 6 episode 16 spoilers: A new plan to stop Percival

As we prepare for Riverdale season 6 episode 16 on The CW next week, it’s becoming all the more clear what the big theme of the season is: Archie and company rallying against Percival. He is clearly the chief adversary, but at a certain point someone like him has to fall … right? We at least hope so.

At the heart of the next new episode (titled “Blue Collar”) is Archie working alongside Tabitha to go at Percival in a new way — and one to rally some of his own workers against him. Will this work? That remains to be seen, but we’re curious to see how it hurts his bottom line and starts to crumble the empire he has built.

For a few more details on what’s coming here, be sure to check out the full Riverdale season 6 episode 16 synopsis below:

KNOW THY ENEMY – After learning that Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) is exploiting his new work crew, Archie (KJ Apa) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) devise a plan to help protect the workers and get them out from under Percival’s control. Meanwhile, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) finds himself with a target on his back after Percival catches wind of a scheme he and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hatched against Reggie (Charles Melton). Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) receives some unexpected news about a dark moment from her past, and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) find themselves at a crossroads. Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Tara Dafoe directed the episode written by James DeWille & Arabella Anderson (#616). Original airdate 5/29/2022.

If you missed the news…

Riverdale season 7 is happening at The CW, but it’s also 100% the final season of the show. With that in mind, we’re starting to watch things play out through this specific lens. The Percival story is leading into something else and whatever that is could be used to further establish the endgame here…

