SWAT season 6 premiere date hopes for Shemar Moore, cast

Following tonight’s big season 5 finale, do you want to get a sense of when the SWAT season 6 premiere date will be at CBS? If you find yourself super-curious, of course we’re here with some more answers!

First and foremost, we should share the good news that the Shemar Moore series is in fact coming back for more! The network has a solid arrangement with studio Sony on this show, as they’ve found a way to keep bringing it back despite all of the timeslot changes and ratings peaks and valleys.

The best news that we can report here is that moving into the fall, SWAT is being moved to where it arguably performed the best: Friday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. That is where it will lead off a lineup comprised of it, new drama Fire Country, and then Blue Bloods. For whatever reason, there was a nice pool of viewers ready to check the show out in this timeslot, and we absolutely hope that they will be there again in a few months.

There is no firm SWAT season 6 premiere date at the moment, and we have to be prepared to be waiting in the wings for a good while to get that. CBS will confirm a start date most likely in a couple of months, and we’re thinking that a late September / early October start makes the most sense. We just hope here that we won’t have the show switching timeslots in the middle of the season again — doesn’t a little bit of stability go a long way? We tend to think so.

