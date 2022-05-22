Family Guy season 21 premiere date hopes: Is it renewed at Fox?

Following the big finale airing tonight on Fox, can you expect a Family Guy season 21 down the road? If so, when could it premiere?

The first thing we should go ahead and note here is that you will, in fact, be getting more of the animated comedy down the road! The show was greenlit for a season 20 and season 21 all the way back in late 2020, so we’ve known for a good while that there would be more good stuff coming.

Now that we’ve said all of that, we should go ahead now and ask the next big question: When will we actually see more new episodes? The earliest we could see the series back on the air is September, at least based on what Fox has done in the past. Technically, Fox has not announced their fall schedule at the time of this writing, but we have no reason to think that they would deviate from where they’ve aired the series in the past on Sunday nights.

One of the bigger questions that we have at the moment is pretty simple: Whether or not season 21 is going to be the final one. On paper, it would be easy to imagine that the show would be back for many more years. Yet, we do have some questions all about that. Seth MacFarlane now has an overall deal over at NBCUniversal, and he’s shared some frustrations in the past about Family Guy airing on a network connected with Fox News. Does that impact the show’s future? It remains to be seen, but we do wonder if there is going to be an effort made at some point to move the series elsewhere.

