Is The Rookie new tonight over on ABC? Are we going to be getting some new stories from Nathan Fillion and the cast very soon?

It probably goes without saying at this point, but we want more of The Rookie as soon as possible. However, we’re not going to have it tonight. There is no new episode on the air, and there won’t be another episode for quite some time. Last week was the finale! There was a ton of big stuff in there, whether it be a dangerous mission for John Nolan or Chen and Bradford training to go undercover.

It goes without saying, but from the get-go season 5 is going to be bringing a lot of awesome stuff to the table. We’ll probably get to see what Chen and Bradford are up to in the early stages of their new mission, let alone how that could alter their relationship outside of it. At this point, it feels pretty darn clear that we’re building towards a relationship here!

Speaking of relationships we’re absolutely curious to see if Jenna Dewan will be sticking around as Nolan’s girlfriend Bailey. The two are really good for each other. Yet, we also know that it can be hard sometimes for characters outside the LAPD to get some screen time, so we don’t want to make any guarantees.

While there is no firm premiere date as of yet for The Rookie season 5, we know that the show is going to be back on the air in the fall in its Sunday night timeslot. Meanwhile, ABC has also confirmed that the Niecy Nash led spin-off titled The Rookie: Feds will air on Tuesday nights. We’ll have to wait and see if there are any crossovers between the two, but it feels likely.

