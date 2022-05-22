The Great North season 3 premiere date hopes: Is it renewed at Fox?

Following tonight’s finale at Fox, can you expect The Great North season 3 to happen? Beyond just that, when can you expect it to premiere?

The first thing that we should say here is that this animated comedy is going to have a long life ahead for it still. It already has a season 3 ordered! Technically, The Great North was renewed well before the premiere of season 2, and these early orders help to ensure that the animation team have time to produce new episodes. A show like this or The Simpsons operates under a very different timeline than what you see with a scripted show on the network like The Resident or Call Me Kat.

It’s easy to see why Fox would want to keep The Great North around, starting with its connection to executive producer Loren Bouchard. In between this show and Bob’s Burgers, Loren is one of the most important content producers the network has at this point.

So when will The Great North season 3 premiere at the network? Odds are, you are going to be waiting for a long time to see what is coming up next. Season 2 premiered in the fall, and the show was handed a full 22-episode season. If that happens again, we could see the series back in either late September or early October. However, we’ve come to realize at this point that there are ways in which things can fluctuate; typically, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons are the only three animated comedies we feel confident about when it comes to their stability at the network. Fox hasn’t revealed their fall schedule just yet, and even when they do, premiere dates won’t be revealed until later in the summer.

Of course, don’t be shocked if at some point between now and September, we hear a little bit more about a season 4, as well.

When do you want to see The Great North season 3 premiere over at Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







