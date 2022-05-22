American Idol season 21 premiere date hopes over at ABC

Following tonight’s big, epic three-hour finale event, when can you expect American Idol season 21 to premiere on ABC? If you’ve got questions on all of that, we’re happy to help within this piece.

The first order of business here is, of course, noting that there will be a season 21 at the network! That has already been confirmed, so that’s not something you gotta be worried about over the next few months. We’re moving forward thinking that Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will return, mostly since they all do seem to enjoy doing this job and they have great chemistry together. If that changes, of course we will let you know.

As for a premiere date, it’s fairly easy to guess when the singing show will be back: Either February or March of next year. This is the pattern we’ve seen for American Idol ever since it first premiered on ABC after a decade and a half on Fox. There’s no real reason for them to change this, mostly because this premiere date lands Idol on the other side of awards season.

We hope that the next season will product great talent but beyond just that, we hope that it produces a wide array of talent. If there is one easy critique to make of season 20 at the end, it’s that we’ve seen performers like HunterGirl and Noah Thompson in the past. This show desperately needs some more artists who could legitimately surprise people, both in terms of what they do on the show but also a lot of what they choose to do after the fact. It’s been a really long time since we’ve had a true breakout star come from this world!

