Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 16 (finale): Madison is back!

Just in case you wanted to be excited about Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 16 on AMC+ next week, here’s a reason to be. After an extremely long break from the show, Kim Dickens is finally back as Madison!

There is a sense of sadness that comes with this, mostly in that Dickens is returning literally the week after Alycia Debnam-Carey’s exit as a series regular. Yet, we’re still thrilled to see her back in this episode titled “Gone.” While we don’t think we’re going to learn in this episode everything that Madison has been up to since she was last on the show, maybe we’ll get some hints! If nothing else, it already sets the stage for the upcoming eighth season.

The promo below gives you a few clues about what to expect here — beyond just that, we also have a full synopsis below with another tease:

Morgan finds a new ally who turns out to be more trouble than he bargained for.

Madison and Morgan working together should prove to be incredibly fun. These are two people who fundamentally are going to have very different approaches to being out in the zombie apocalypse. They are both smart and effective, but there are bound to be some disagreements when it comes to their philosophy. If there wasn’t, we’d honestly be surprised based on what we’ve seen from them over the years.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

Most likely. We just hope that we don’t lose another actor; losing Alycia at this point is enough, especially since she is one of the OGs.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead, including thoughts on Alicia’s big farewell

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 16?

Are you glad Madison is back, even if you’re sad to be losing Alicia? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







