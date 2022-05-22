Is Kavan Smith leaving When Calls the Heart following the events of the season 9 finale? Did Lee die in the saloon fire?

While the Hallmark Channel series does often tell a lot of warm and uplifting stories, we’re not going to sit here and pretend like it is always sunshine and roses. We’ve seen a number of reminders over the years that there are tough events that happen to many characters, and we’ve also seen people die.

For this reason, we can’t sit here and guarantee that Lee will be 100% safe entering this final episode. Killing him off at this point would be a total gut-punch, especially since much of the story as of late has been about Rosemary’s apparent pregnancy. She’s been worried to tell him — it’s not because she wants to hide it! Rather, she didn’t want to get his hopes up unless she knew for sure she was expecting. We just hope that Lee makes it through this fire so that he can find out the truth, if he doesn’t know beforehand.

If there was one reason for hope entering the finale, it’s that neither Smith nor anyone at When Calls the Heart had indicated that we would be seeing the character perish entering the episode. Granted, they probably wouldn’t say much in advance.

Of course, we will have more news throughout the finale

