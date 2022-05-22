Where is Hetty during NCIS: Los Angeles finale? Is Linda Hunt leaving?

Where is Hetty during tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale? Do we have to prepare for the fact that Linda Hunt is gone from the show for good?

We don’t think we have to mention at this point how much the cast and crew miss having Hetty around. She’s a beloved member of the family, but we’re also in an era at this point that her appearances are sporadic at best. She’s still referred to as a main cast member, but it really doesn’t feel like that a lot of the time.

Here is what we can go ahead and say about Hetty for the time being: While she’s not going to be in tonight’s finale, you will see her again moving forward pending some last-minute story twist. Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill has indicated that there are some plans for her in season 14. Our feeling at the moment is that the writers don’t just want to bring Hetty back for any random instance; we know that her appearances are special, and they want to ensure there’s a great story for her to be a part of in some way. It feels like a lot of tonight’s episode is going to dovetail off some recent big stories regarding Callen and Anna, in addition to some super-important stuff that is coming in the direction of Kensi and Deeks as prospective parents. All of that is going to be the priority, at least for the time being.

Since we know there’s another season coming, that does ease a little bit of what would otherwise be a major concern. Our hope at this point is simply that we end up seeing Hetty back on the show sooner rather than later as opposed to being forced to wait until deep into the year.

Entering tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale, were you hoping that we could see Linda Hunt as Hetty?

Do you miss having her around? Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

