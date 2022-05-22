Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to check out season 13 episode 22 very soon?

We know that there’s going to be a lot of drama surrounding the show’s next episode, largely for one simple reason: This is the finale! It’s the last chance that we’ve got to see Sam, Callen, Kensi, and Deeks for the next several months, and we have to hope that there’s going to be a satisfactory conclusion with that in mind.

Luckily, you will, in fact, have a chance to see NCIS: LA in just a matter of hours. The show is set to come on in its normal 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, and we expect that “Come Together” is going to be a pretty fun and festive hour of TV. We’re going to see Callen propose to Anna after so much buildup, and then also Kensi and Deeks make a move forward as prospective parents. There’s a lot to be excited for across the board, so we suggest you check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale to get all the more excited.

“Come Together” – The NCIS team hunts for a crew that robs a Los Angeles casino with military-grade power. Also, Kensi and Deeks hear exciting news regarding the adoption, and Callen takes a big step in his relationship with Anna, on the 13th season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Just in case that isn’t enough for you, why not also go ahead and check out the sneak peeks below? After looking at all of that, it should be pretty easy to get psyched for what is certain to be an exceptional hour. We wrote yesterday that we don’t necessarily think that we’re going to get a big cliffhanger tonight, largely because at one point, signs pointed to the season 13 finale potentially being the last one of the series. No one wanted to give an incomplete finale.

