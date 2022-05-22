Chicago Med season 7 finale: Will we have a shocking ending?

For those out there who didn’t know, the Chicago Med season 7 finale is coming to NBC on Wednesday night — so yea, it’s going to be big.

How big? Is there going to be a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that leaves your jaw on the ground? Well, it wouldn’t be Chicago Med if they tied up every loose end! The network renewed the medical drama for a season 8 a long time ago, and that gave the writers an opportunity to plan ahead with that very thing in mind.

So is this episode going to completely shatter your heart, or make you break down in tears? Not necessarily, but they could still be very much excited. Recently, star Steven Weber (who plays Dr. Dean Archer) had the following to say to Matt & Jess about it:

“I don’t think people’s hearts are going to be ripped out. I think [people] are going to be jazzed for next season. They’ll be looking forward to their reward.”

Meanwhile, Brian Tee (Dr. Ethan Choi) shared his own quoted that has us more hyped than ever about what could be coming:

“I feel like this season finale, more so than any other, is the most exciting but also heart-fulfilling [in terms of] the audience’s connection to these characters. It’s one of those things that you’ll be completely shocked and surprised about.”

What could all of this mean?

We’re hoping that the closing minutes offer some revelations that rock the foundation of the hospital and send us all down some exciting new roads. Every season of this show should feel different, and we tend to be more excited when there’s a real effort put into evolving the world. We’ve certainly seen some of that evolution this season already, especially when it comes to Ethan.

