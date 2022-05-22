This Is Us season 6 episode 18 photo: Kevin’s series finale future

Tuesday night marks the This Is Us series finale, and it’s our hope that we’ll get a better sense of the future for all of the Big Three.

We know already that a good chunk of the final episode is going to be spent watching the funeral for Rebecca Pearson, but could we flash forward beyond that? Is there a chance to see more of where certain characters go?

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to get our thoughts on where the series finale could be taking us. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! Also, remember to keep coming back for other updates on the show that you don’t want to miss.

There’s been SO much to love about Kevin Pearson over the course of the series; arguably, he’s had the most complete arc out of everyone. We’ve seen him as this egocentric movie star who doesn’t care what anyone else things. We’ve also witnessed his insecurities and see him break hearts and get heartbroken. Now, though, he’s a great father, a caring partner, and someone who wants to do right by his family. He willingly gave up on his future in Hollywood to move to the East Coast and be with his mother.

If we get to see more of Kevin’s future in the series finale, we wouldn’t mind seeing him come back to acting for another role or two — that way, he doesn’t end his time in show business with a reboot of The Manny that he did for the money and the stability, and not so much for the craft. He’ll also continue (hopefully) to manage Big Three homes with Cassidy, who is one of his best friends.

So long as Kevin is happy, that’s really all that matters. He’s gone through so much time where that wasn’t the case. We’re just glad he’s reconnected with Sophie along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now, including more on how the ending was planned

What do you think we will see from Kevin Pearson on the This Is Us series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







