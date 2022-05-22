Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Is there a lot more great stuff worth being excited about when it comes to the Queen Latifah show?

To answer the latter question, there almost certainly is … but you’re not going to be seeing any of it tonight. Last week was the season 2 finale for the drama, which means that we’re now stuck sitting around and waiting until we get around until the fall. It’s already been announced that the show is going to be airing on Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time again, but there is no firm premiere date yet. Prepare for it to come back either in late September or early October.

So what will be happening on the show when it comes back on the air? We think that a lot of it will stem from Robyn McCall being captured in the closing minutes of the season 2 finale. Is she going to be able to get out of this situation on her own? Or, is this going to be a crisis where she requires the help of her own family? Given how recently Delilah found out about what she really does, it would be a high-pressure situation for her to take on and she’d certainly need some help.

Remember that The Equalizer was recently renewed for both a season 3 and season 4. With that in mind, there’s a lot of cool stuff to get excited about in advance! We like that there’s no real reason to be concerned over the future and with that in mind, we can just kick back, relax, and enjoy what is directly in front of us.

It’s possible that in late August or early September, we may get a little bit more news in terms of what’s coming up next beyond that cliffhanger. Fingers crossed!

