Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Anne, Ann in crisis!

Want to know what’s coming up on Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 8 next week? We should go ahead and start with the bad news: This is the finale! We know there’s a lot of big stuff coming in this hour, but it’s hard to be excited when we’re also this nervous. After all, early signs suggest that Anne Lister and Ann Walker’s marriage is in crisis!

Want to get a few more early details about what’s coming? Then go ahead and check out the full Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

Anne Lister and Ann Walker’s trip to London is blighted by tension. Anne refuses to introduce Ann to her society friends, and simmering resentments on both sides of the relationship boil over when Miss Walker takes Anne to task over her financial borrowing.

Back in Halifax, in the run-up to the Northgate ceremony, Anne is privately dismayed to realise she cannot count on the support of her family and receives terrible news about a friend. The ongoing mission to divide the Walker estate puts the couple under even more strain when Captain Sutherland arrives from Scotland determined to destroy Anne Lister’s reputation. Is the marriage strong enough to survive constant attack?

We do think that this finale is going to be the biggest test that these two characters have faced and yet, we want to remain optimistic! This relationship is both important to this show and to a lot of people out there. The last thing that we want to see is it fall by the wayside at the very end of the episode. Why torment us like that?

It’s also worth noting that, at least for now, there is no formal season 3 renewal. We’re hoping that one will be ordered before the final airs, mostly because we don’t need that sort of stress in our lives!

