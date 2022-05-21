Westworld season 4: The biggest challenge HBO drama faces

We know that Westworld season 4 is coming to HBO on Sunday, June 26. Yet, it might be easy to forget that!

It wasn’t that long ago that both the premiere date and the first trailer leaked online, and the nature of that has to still be giving network executives a headache. The news came and went at a rather unfortunate time and, in general, it feels like the show is still struggling with something it faced here and there in season 3: A relative lack of buzz.

How did this happen? How does a largely-acclaimed series with a great cast and brilliant special effects get overshadowed? Some of it has to do with the complicated nature of the series, but to us, another part has to do with the way in which the inaccessible way the show is hyped at times. It can be difficult to grasp at these days what the story is really about, unless of course you are already immersed in this world.

When you think about this, the folks over at the network have almost two separate tasks heading into the new season. First and foremost, they have to figure out how to get new viewers interested in the show; with the cost and the expansiveness of Westworld, they need new people to check it out from the start. That’s especially important when you think about the HBO Max angle of things and how many people are subscribed to that.

Meanwhile, there’s also the efforts that needs to be made to promote the show to long-term series vets or people who just haven’t thought about it much in the past year. Getting people to dive back into a story after a long layoff is challenging, but HBO needs to figure that out to make the new season as big as the show was in the early days.

