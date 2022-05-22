Saturday Night Live season 48 premiere date hopes over on NBC

Following the big finale tonight on NBC, why not discuss the Saturday Night Live season 48 premiere date? When can you expect to see the late-night show back on the air?

The first thing we gotta say should be pretty obvious: There is going to be another season of SNL coming to NBC in the fall. This show is an institution, and it is also one of the most consistent ratings performers the network has. It can always generate viewers anytime there’s an intriguing host on board, so they have zero reason to cancel it anytime soon.

Do we recognize that season 48 will probably look very different? Absolutely. That’s what happens when you lose cast members like Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney. We’ve had a lot of cast stability as of late and with that in mind, it makes a certain degree of sense that the show would undergo a bigger transition this year. It was bound to happen at some point, but Lorne Michaels and his team were responsible for finding some of these people in the first place! There are great cast members remaining like Heidi Gardner and Bowen Yang, and we’re sure that they will locate some other ones and elevate other people already on the cast.

Now as for season 48 will most likely premiere, we’d go ahead and circle late September / early October on your calendar. NBC doesn’t tend to deviate much when it comes to their standard fall premiere dates and they probably won’t here.

Our feeling is that the host of the premiere will be someone who has a big summer — either they are starring in some hit movie or end up generating headlines for whatever reason. This always helps to generate buzz for a show’s return, especially one with so many potential new cast members coming on board. You need excitement in the face of change!

