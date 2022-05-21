Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale: Our hope for Jackson, April

As so many of you know, the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale is coming to ABC this Thursday as a two-hour event. Not only that, but this is going to be featuring the return of Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew! We don’t have to sit here and say why Jackson and April are so popular among fans; their relationship was a fantastic one to watch unfold, and that’s what made their eventual exits all the more difficult.

With this being said, their return to the show on Thursday comes at an interesting point. The two characters have been off together working on the foundation and also co-parenting. Meanwhile, the two didn’t have any other major romantic ties in their lives at the time. The door was clearly left open for something to be rekindled between the two, and producers know just how many Japril fans are left out there.

Is it possible that when the two come back on Thursday, they are doing so with their relationship in a far more stable (and romantic) place? It’s absolutely a fun thing to think about! This is the sort of thing that would make us feel really validated in the entire journey that we’ve watched for the two of them, and also more excited if the writers ever decide to do more down the road. (Japril spin-off anyone?)

Of course, we recognize fully that there are some who’d love to see more of a romantic progression for the two onscreen, but our response to that is just that there’s never a guarantee we’ll get a lot more of them onscreen! We need to take advantage of them being back and together whenever we can. After all, anytime you want to tell another Japril story you need to make sure both Jesse and Sarah are open. It’s hard to coordinate schedules for two working actors who are no longer on the show.

