When Calls the Heart season 9 finale: Should there be a cliffhanger?

With the When Calls the Heart season 9 finale airing on Hallmark Channel this weekend, isn’t this high time to look to the future? To be specific, isn’t this the best time to start discussing possible cliffhangers?

In general, we know that a lot of dramas do love to leave their shows on shocking notes — after all, they generate discussion from one year to the next! You always want to ensure that viewers remain interested in what you’re bringing to the table, and it makes sense creatively to consider something like this.

Yet, when it comes to the Erin Krakow drama right now, we’re not sure that they will go in that direction, mostly because it’s hard to know what a suitable cliffhanger would be at this point in the story. If Lucas proposes to Elizabeth, for example, why in the world would they have us waiting for her answer? Pending some unspeakable disaster, we know that she’d say yes. (We don’t think the producers here want to break our hearts.)

So with that in mind, there are a couple of different cliffhangers we would consider as possibilities. They could give us some sort of big cliffhanger when it comes to the mine, mostly because this has been a storyline for a good while. There’s a reason nobody in Hope Valley wants it around! Leaving someone’s fate in question validates the story and has us all worried for weeks. The other notable one would be giving us a jaw-dropping ending when it comes to Nathan and his romantic future. We’d LOVE to get some payoff in the finale on some of this, especially when it comes to Mei. We’ve become invested in that story over time.

