Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 trailer: What is Starz waiting for?

It’s been a good ten months at this point since the premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 1 — so where is season 2? What is Starz waiting for when it comes to an announcement?

We already know that the 50 Cent-produced prequel is going to be coming back this summer; the network has already confirmed that. With that in mind, we also tend to think that an announcement on a date is coming fairly soon. Should you expect a trailer to come along with it?

We're going to have reviews throughout season 2

Based on how we’ve seen Starz operate in the past, we would say to prepare yourself for a trailer to come out on season 2 at some point a month and a half before the show comes back. If we get a July premiere date, for example, maybe we’ll get something over the next few weeks. If it’s August, on the other hand, we could be waiting until mid-to-late June. They just don’t want to release footage too early; in doing that, it means that momentum could start to slow before the premiere date!

What we do know at the moment is that Starz 100% has enough footage to put into a trailer. Production on season 2 has been done for a good while now and at this point, it’s all about Starz trying to figure out where to put Raising Kanan on the schedule. We know already that Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force are each currently in production, so you can look forward to more of those down the road.

