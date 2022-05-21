Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Adjusting expectations!

Yellowjackets season 2 is coming to Showtime and, of course, we couldn’t be more excited about that very thing. This is one of our favorite shows on all of television and because of that, we’ve been desperately waiting for more information.

So are we going to be waiting for a while for said information, especially when it comes to a premiere date? Well, this is where we’ve got some bad news.

Recently, it was revealed that Yellowjackets is not going to be kicking off production until late summer. When you consider this alone, that means that more than likely, filming will be taking place through most of the fall. In the past we’ve heard Showtime say that they wanted season 2 to premiere in 2022, but is that still going to be the case? If it happens, it’s going to be a tight squeeze. You don’t want to rush production for a show of this quality, and the earliest we could theoretically see it back is December. If that happens, the network may still need to split up the season to give the post-production crew enough time to finish up the later episodes.

In the end, don’t be surprised if the premiere date gets pushed to early 2023. We’re of a philosophy that you should expect a delay, but hope to be surprised by some good news on the other side.

What do you think we’re going to see when it comes to a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date?

