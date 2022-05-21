Succession season 4: Are we getting close to start of filming?

Succession season 4 is going to be in production at some point before too long, but just how close are we getting to it? Will the Roy family be in action in just a matter of weeks?

For now, it doesn’t feel like we can rush anything too far, especially when there’s no concrete evidence that filming is imminent.

Watch our review for the Succession season 3 finale now! There’s all sorts of big stuff we get into in the video below, including that big ending that sets the stage for season 4. Once you watch that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them.

The first bit of evidence that filming isn’t happening just yet is Jeremy Strong being at Cannes, still sporting his silver hair. Unless Kendall Roy’s going to show off a new look moving into season 4, he’ll be dyeing that before he comes back to set. Meanwhile, it doesn’t seem as though any of the cast is centralized in just one spot as of yet. Jesse Armstrong has been working to perfect the scripts, and all evidence does suggest that filming will kick off for the season at some point this summer.

So when will it premiere? Odds are, we’re looking at late 2022 or early 2023, but we’re thinking more the latter. HBO is not a network to rush things along, and we definitely don’t think they’re going to do that with one of their most-popular shows. They just don’t need to! They’ve got something that is really working for them at this point and they can take their time getting from point A to point B here.

We just hope that there’s some sort of update out there for season 4 while it’s happening; we know how secretive the network can be here and there!

