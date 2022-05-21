Chicago Fire season 10 finale: Should we expect a cliffhanger?

As we prepare for the Chicago Fire season 10 finale on NBC this Wednesday, is a big cliffhanger right around the corner? Is this something to realistically expect?

The first thing we should remind you of before we get any deeper here at all is rather simple: Cliffhangers are just the sort of thing this show realistically does. We’ve seen them a number of times over the years, and we’ve got a good feel the writers are fine giving us another one here.

However, there’s another component to think about here in the nature of this episode. The biggest thing we’ve seen hyped up in advance here is the wedding of Severide and Stella. The second thing, meanwhile, is the return of Jesse Spencer as Casey. We’re great with cliffhangers whenever they are appropriate, but at the same time we don’t think that a show necessarily needs to force them in unless there’s a spot where they realistically make some sense. With this episode meant to be something that is big and joyous, we’re concerned that a shocking ending would take away from what the main focus of this episode really should be.

With this in mind, we have a pretty particular idea for what a good cliffhanger would be: Something totally unrelated to Casey, Severide, Brett, or Stella. If you’re going in a direction where you want to surprise people, insert something at the very end of the episode! In doing this, though, don’t have it be something that feels overly depressing or like it will take away from everything else we’re getting a chance to enjoy.

At this point, viewers are going to watch the next Chicago Fire season regardless of if there’s a cliffhanger or not. This is why we hesitate to think that such a thing is a must at this particular point in time.

