Is Diany Rodriguez leaving The Blacklist? Did Weecha Xiu die tonight?

Is Diany Rodriguez leaving The Blacklist, and did her character of Weecha Xiu die over the course of tonight’s new episode?

We knew going into “Marvin Gerard: Conclusion” tonight that Reddington’s bodyguard was in a tremendous amount of peril. The events at the end of episode 20 clearly aggravated some of her previous injuries, and it’s led to her being in such an uncertain state. The good news at the start of the episode was that she was hospitalized; however, there’s no guarantee that she would ever remain in that place.

We should note that as a recurring guest star, Rodriguez could come and go from the series at any time. There is no real stability when it comes to the role of Weecha. She’s been a valuable part of Reddington’s team as of late, but we’ve certainly seen a lot of other characters die over the years. The only thing we had to cling to tonight was the fact that there was no evidence that Weecha would for sure die.

For the time being, we just don’t think that the writers are going to be resolving the Weecha story until the end of the finale. There’s just no reason to rush things along! This is a two-part finale event and we imagine that at the end of season 9, we’ll have a much better sense as to what season 10 is going to look like.

Entering The Blacklist season 9 episode 21 tonight, did you think that Weecha Xiu was going to die?

