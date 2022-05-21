SWAT season 5 episode 22 (finale) promo: Goodbye, Chris Alonso?

In just two days, we’re going to see on CBS the SWAT season 5 finale — and we’re getting emotional just thinking about it!

After all, one of the huge question marks entering this episode right now is the future of Lina Esco as Chris Alonso. While the actress hasn’t 100% confirmed her departure as of yet, signs do point in that direction. She’s already mapped out what she wants from her future, and the writers have just given Chris/Street fans what they’ve been waiting for. In the promo below, you can see the slightest glimpse of the two of them together, alongside what could be yet another action-packed mission.

At this point, one of the last things that SWAT fans have to hope for with all of this is that for whatever reason, Chris ends up changing her mind. Anything is theoretically possible, and we suppose that this in theory could just be the show trying to drum up interest in the finale. Still, we go into it with the expectation that she is leaving; it’s better to be pleasantly surprised with the news that she is staying rather than disappointed she is gone.

If Chris leaves, not only will Street be brokenhearted, but there’s going to be another big question that we have to think about here as well — what becomes of the team? How well they move forward? Odds are someone else would be brought in for season 6, and that ends up posing some sort of creative challenge. It can be hard to bring in someone knew and hope they mesh with an established team who has been together for years.

