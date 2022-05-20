Blood & Treasure season 2 premiere date finally revealed at Paramount+

It feels like it’s been forever since there has been any news on Blood & Treasure, and in the end, we understand why it feels that way! It has been years since the first season of the show aired on CBS and at this point, it’s easy to forget that a second season was even ordered at all.

Filming on these episodes has been done for quite some time and since then, the show has been shitting on a shelf. We wondered if CBS would opt for a late spring/summer release, but that is not the case.

What’s happening instead? The adventure series is instead making a brand-new home for itself, now over at the Paramount+ streaming service — which, for the record, is the same place other one-time CBS series like SEAL Team and Evil are airing. The first two episodes of season 2 are coming on July 17 (a Sunday), and after that there will be a new episode every week.

So is there any chance at all of a season 3 after the fact? It feels unlikely, especially now that one of the leads in Matt Barr now has a full-time gig over on Walker: Independence, a show that is airing on The CW starting this fall. In the end, we’re just glad to be getting a season 2 at all, especially when you consider how ambitious this story is and how, at times, it can feel sprawling in nature. It’s the perfect thing to air in the summer, thanks largely in part to its action sequences and various settings. What better time is there to go on an elaborate adventure quite like this? There’s just so much to enjoy here…

