The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 spoilers: Is a ‘wild’ story ahead for Janine?

We’re getting close to the month of June and still, there is (unfortunately) no further news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 and a premiere date. We’re sure we will get it at some point this year, but the folks at Hulu are keeping us waiting with bated breath while they prepare for future announcements.

Based on the end of season 4, though, you can probably assume that a major war is coming … and that things will probably be getting super-chaotic sooner rather than later.

Watch our take on The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale now! Take a look below for other updates all about what transpired. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the fantastic actress behind Janine in Madeline Brewer gave us at least a little bit of good stuff when asked to describe the season in just one word:

“The word wild is in my brain. It’s wild. It’s a little wild. I truly don’t know how to describe it… I mean, we’re so much out of Gilead. And everyone is experiencing things that they have not yet experienced. Everyone’s going through a transformative period.”

When it comes to her particular character, Brewer notes that “Janine is a cat with nine lives … And if you’ve been watching the show, you know she used up several of them already. And I’m going to just say this season is no exception to that.”

We’ve made it no secret over the years that Janine is one of our favorite characters on the show and with that in mind, the writers better be planning some awesome stuff for her! We’re eager to learn more about how she can survive this world; if nothing else, she’s a valuable asset for the freedom-fighters who are working to take down Gilead in some shape or form.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, especially for Janine?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates that you will not want to miss out on. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







