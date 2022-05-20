Night Sky season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon? The latest

Following the debut of season 1 today on Amazon, can you expect a Night Sky season 2 renewal to happen down the road? Or, is it more realistic that the show ends up canceled.

The first order of business within this piece is, of course, handing over the facts: For the time being, nothing has been confirmed one way or another. While we are hopeful more of the show will be ordered, it’s going to be up to a few different factors. First and foremost, story considerations. Beyond just that, there needs to be a clear demand. Amazon not only wants to see that people are watching the show, but that they’re binge-watching it, as well. They will want to know that a lot of people are going to come back because they can’t wait for something more.

One of the most appealing things about the show at the moment is rather simple: J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek. When you’ve got actors of this caliber, it obviously makes some sense that you would want the show to stick around for as long as humanly possible. The story also ends in such a way where there are more questions that need to be answered.

If a Night Sky season 2 is eventually ordered, it’s our feeling that a premiere date will be announced at some point in 2023. While we’ve seen long hiatuses during the global health crisis over the past couple of years, we think networks and streaming services are trying to trim some of those if possible. So long as the actors are available and the show is renewed over the next couple of months, we do think a return next year is at least possible.

Beyond just watching the show yourself, the next best thing that you can do to help is out is rather simple: Tell your friends to check it out! The more people end up seeing it, the better the odds are as we look more towards the long-term future.

What do you want to see when it comes to Night Sky season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

