Power Book IV: Force season 2 debate: Should there be a time jump?

We know that Power Book IV: Force season 2 is coming, even though we gotta wait a good while for it! Production is underway and for now, it feels like we’re all systems go leading into a potential 2023 launch.

With that in mind, now seems like one of the best times to dive into another all-important question: Should we expect this season to jump forward in time? Does it make sense to get a big jump into a new era of the story?

New Power Book IV: Force video! Take a look below in the event you want to see our take on the most-recent finale of the show. We’ll have more coverage coming, including on Raising Kanan — SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss out…

We wouldn’t necessarily say that season 2 will start months or even years after the events of the season 1 finale, but we wouldn’t be shocked if the story inches forward at least to some degree. This would at least give D-Mac time to recover following what happened to him, and also allow Tommy a chance to establish what he wants next when it comes to his business. We think there’s going to be a little bit of a pivot time but then, it’s all-systems go for Joseph Sikora’s character. This is not the sort of show that likes to stall on anything, so why would they decide to do so now? We just don’t buy into that at all.

Of course, a small time jump could help out some of the other characters in this world as well. Take, for example, both Vic and Claudia are going to try to build something away from their father. Meanwhile, we 100% expect to see some messy stuff from Walter Flynn as he tries to figure out where to go without his kids on board!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force right now

What do you think is going to happen for Tommy moving into Power Book IV: Force season 2?

Do you think that there’s going to be a time jump? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for some more updates we will not want you to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







