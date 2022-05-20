Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? If you’re looking for some more information on that subject or what could be coming up, we have a lot to hand over in this piece!

The first thing that we do have to do here, unfortunately, is share a little bit of the bad news: The police drama is not going to be on the air tonight. We’re left instead to wait until Fridays this fall to see it back on the air. We learned recently that the Tom Selleck drama is staying in the same familiar spot on the schedule, though some of the shows around it are a little bit different. After all, this is a show that is now airing after a new drama in Fire Country, and before that show, you’ll see SWAT back in its Friday-night spot. This is where the Shemar Moore drama called its home for the first half of season 5.

Since production on Blue Bloods season 13 won’t be underway for at least a good while, that leaves us in a spot where we have to speculate on a number of different things. Take, for example, the possibility of some familiar faces turning up moving forward.

Who are some people who feel like sure things? Take along the lines of Joe Hill, Eddie’s partner Badillo, and District Attorney Kimberley Crawford. We’re also anticipating that long-recurring people like Archbishop Kearns and Jack Boyle will show up at some point. It’s also possible we see more Maggie.

So who do we want to see? One of the biggest ones right now may just be Nicky, given that we haven’t seen that character in so long. Also, it’d be great if we could see more of Lenny from Frank’s past and maybe a few people associated with Danny we haven’t seen in a while. Also, how about a few new recurring guest stars? A show like this should tap into its past roster, but also introduce some new faces at the same time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What sort of guest stars do you want to see on Blue Bloods season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







