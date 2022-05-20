Yellowstone season 5: Dates to know for Kevin Costner show, spin-offs

This has been a very busy week within the world of Yellowstone season 5 and beyond! When you consider that, isn’t it high time for a refresher?

With that in mind, we feel like the first thing to do here is to remind you that the Kevin Costner series will be returning with new episodes on Sunday, November 13. There are fourteen episodes in the season (which is currently filming), and you will see it split up into two different chunks of seven. We anticipate a trailer will turn up in late summer or early fall, once there is a significant chunk of footage in the cast.

So what about some of the other shows that are a part of the Taylor Sheridan universe? There is a lot to think about here, and we understand that it can get confusing.

1932 – This show is the follow-up of sorts to 1883, and we’ve already heard that Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren have been cast as leads. While their roles are not specified as of yet, we will see in this show how the ranch makes it through the Great Depression. The plan for now is for this show to ultimately premiere at the end of the year, and we imagine that we’re going to see a plan that is similar here to what Paramount Network / Paramount+ did with 1883.

1883: The Bass Reeves Story – This news didn’t get huge headlines earlier this week, but David Oyelowo is poised to star as the famed Black sheriff in a new series, one that he personally has been trying to make happen for years. Odds are, it will premiere later on down the road, but we’re excited to know more about it.

6666 – We don’t think we’ll see this until 2023 at the earliest. Remember that for now, the potential spin-off has not even been officially announced!

