Now & Then season 1 episode 4 air date: What’s ahead on Apple TV+?

Following the three-episode premiere today on Apple TV+, what can we look forward to when it comes to Now & Then season 1 episode 4? When is the series back on the air?

The first thing worth noting here is the oh-so-simple fact that the show will return with new episodes in one week’s time on May 27. Much like many other Apple series, the show is going to have a weekly release format after starting out by releasing a lot of stories at once.

Moving forward with this show, of course there’s a lot to be excited about. The bilingual drama is going to make the most of its Miami setting, and then also the unique characters at the center of the story. There’s a big mystery here of who these characters were versus who they are now; there could be a few similarities to another Apple series in The Afterparty, though in general this show is set to be significantly darker in nature and we’d say to go ahead and prepare for that in advance.

To get a few more details now about episode 4, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Confident in her case against the friends, Flora calculates a string of strategic moves to undermine them.

Will these strategic moves actually work? This is where you have to remember that this is only episode 4! There’s a lot of time for things to change over time, and we’d say to expect at least a couple more changes in the narrative coming up. This show does at least feel like the sort that you really want to get hooked on, especially since we’ll be in need of some good thrillers with a lot of network TV going off the air soon.

