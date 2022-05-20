Stranger Things season 4 premiere: Watch the first eight minutes!

There is all sorts of great stuff to report today from the world of Stranger Things, but it starts with the first eight minutes!

If you look below, you can see how the start of the Netflix series is going to play out and in our mind, it’s a pretty fantastic thing to behold. You can get a sense in here of a lot of the Duffer Brothers’ vision for the remainder of the season, and don’t be too concerned that it gives away too big of a chunk of the story. Even if there are only nine episodes to the upcoming season, all early indications suggest that this is one of the biggest ones so far! A lot of the episodes far exceed an hour, with episodes seven in nine in particular being cinematic in nature. (There’s a reason why this season is one of the most expensive programs out there across all TV.)

Beyond the release of the first eight minutes here, there is also something else rather interesting to report when it comes to season 4. You probably heard that Netflix is releasing the upcoming episodes in two separate batches and because of that, it would be easy to think that they’d divide them almost in half. That is not the case.

According to a report from TVLine, the first “half” of the season is actually going to consist of the first seven episodes! Meanwhile, the final two episodes, including the super-long finale, are going to be released on July 1. There is also another season beyond this one that will serve as the show’s big finale; prepare for that accordingly.

