This Is Us season 6 episode 18 photo: The Big Three in the series finale

We’re starting to accept the fact that This Is Us season 6 episode 18, a.k.a. the series finale, is airing on NBC this Tuesday. “Us” is going to be an episode that documents the funeral of Rebecca Pearson, and a celebration of who she was.

What will the Big Three learn about themselves through all of this? It remains to be seen, but we get the feeling that some important revelations about life are going to be coming around the bend.

The photo above shows Kate, Kevin, and Randall all outside of the cabin, which is of course one of the most important places to all three of them. They’ve gone through so much together there, and they also hold so many fond memories.

In general, we expect that cherishing those will be a big part of the episode. Randall is holding a football, and from the very start of the series a love of the sport was clear. Do we need to remind everyone of the Terrible Towel implementation, or that Rebecca was wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers shirt when she found out that Jack was dead? It’s been there in the best and worst of times for this family.

The one thing we hope…

We still want to flash-forward a little bit in this episode. We know that a good chunk of the story will be about the funeral, but can we see where the Big Three end up years down the road?

