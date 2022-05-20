Law & Order: SVU season 24 spoilers: Could Barba return again?

Based on the end of tonight’s season 23 finale, one thing is really clear to us: We want to see Raul Esparza back on Law & Order: SVU season 24. Rafael Barba is one of the best characters in the entire Law & Order universe, and for so many different reasons. He is smart, caring, and also unflinching in his own pursuits. His view of justice is often complicated, as is his relationship with Benson.

Will these two ever get back to where they once were? That remains a mystery, but it was nice to hear that Barba knows a thing or two about loving someone unconditionally. (How amazing was that scene?)

Speaking to TV Insider about the potential for him to come back, Esparza made it clear that he’s open if the stars align:

I hope [there is a good chance], but who knows? I’ve been working on three different series this year between Candy and Retreat and the Law & Order stuff. It’s about carving out time in the schedule, but it also is whatever they want, what stories they want to tell over there. Now with [showrunner] Warren [Leight] gone, who knows, because Warren is Barba’s voice and heart. So who knows. But he’s such a great character that I’m sure that they’ll try to take care of him and it’s a great ending to the season, so I hope that the fans will want some of this story to continue. So I’m more hopeful than not and I will certainly find the time to show up for Barba because I know he’s become part of a lot of people’s lives with this series and they look forward to seeing him and I always enjoy sharing that.

One thing that we personally have to do since Esparza departed as a regular is not take Barba for granted whenever we have him; when he does show up, that does make all of his appearances even more special.

