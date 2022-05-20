Bachelor in Paradise 8: Jesse Palmer hosting, Wells Adam returning

With Bachelor in Paradise season 8 officially set for ABC’s fall schedule, the network is finally starting to let loose some details.

Take, for starters, the fact that Jesse Palmer is now officially set as the show’s host! In a new post on Twitter, the official account for the series made it clear that you will be seeing not only Palmer on board the spin-off, but that Wells Adams will be back as the bartender once more.

What’s so important about this announcement is that it gives Bachelor Nation a full sense of continuity, with Palmer hosting every addition across the franchise as Chris Harrison did in the past. For a stretch, you had Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe co-hosting The Bachelorette while guest hosts took over in Paradise. We’re not surprised that the franchise wanted just one person to represent the brand in this capacity, and we’re also not shocked it’s Jesse. He has the experience of being a former lead, but also a lot of on-camera time on other programs. He’s a seasoned host and should be a pretty stable presence.

In the end, though, let’s not kid ourselves here: A show like Bachelor in Paradise is really just relevant because of the people who choose to star in it. The cast will be comprised of people from a multitude of recent seasons, and we tend to think that the upcoming Bachelorette with Gabby and Rachel will produce a good many of the guys.

There’s no official Paradise premiere date just yet, but it feels fair to guess that the show is coming back in late September or early October. Meanwhile, The Bachelorette is airing starting on July 11.

