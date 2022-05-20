Atlanta season 4: Is it renewed at FX? Premiere date hopes

Following tonight’s big finale, when can you expect to see an Atlanta season 4 premiere at FX? Has the show even been renewed as of yet? If you’ve got questions on either one of these things right now, rest assured that we’re happy to help.

The first thing that we can do in leading off this article is confirm that indeed, there will be another season coming to the network! Unfortunately, it’s also going to be the final one. In a statement earlier this year, prior to the premiere of season 3, (per Deadline), FX chairman John Landgraf had the following to say about the plans to wrap the show up:

“After a four year absence, we’re graced with the return of Atlanta. Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of the series … The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall. The new season is everything you’d expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

One of the great things about season 4 already being filmed is that it does allow for this super-short layoff between seasons, and it also gives all of us as viewers confidence that some more stuff is coming down the road.

Why release the remaining episodes this fall as opposed to this summer? There could be two different reasons for it. It allows FX to generate more attention for itself over a longer period of time, and there is value in that. Also, this allows for the network to have the show in consideration for two different Emmy windows. This may not matter to a lot of people out there, but it is important when it comes to making sure that other creators flock to the network as a spot to make great content.

What do you most want to see on Atlanta season 4?

Are you sad that it is the final season of the show? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

