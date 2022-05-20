Young Sheldon season 5 finale: The Flash shirt + Georgie is arrested!

Tonight, the Young Sheldon season 5 finale decided that, somehow, things can go from bad to worse for the Cooper family.

So where do we begin here? It starts with George Sr. getting dropped from one of his jobs, and that led to him and Mary spending most of the half-hour having to look for something new. She eventually found something else for herself, but the strife between the two of them remains.

Now, they also have the challenge of trying to get both Georgie and Meemaw out of a problem of their own doing … one that led to the two of them being arrested at the Mexican border. This is the sort of bind that the two will struggle to get out of, and this issue is in addition to Georgie preparing to be a father. This isn’t quite what you’d want for someone entering that phase of his life.

As compelling as some of this stuff may be, we know that for a lot of people, these finales are most important in terms of milestones for the title character. How does this Sheldon become the Sheldon seen in The Big Bang Theory? In the finale, a pimple caused him to go on a downward spiral as he entered puberty and struggled to figure out what to do with his future. What would this make him? It took some advice from his sister (and a truly hilarious/bizarre dream sequence where Iain Armitage basically played his whole family), but eventually, he came to terms with the idea that he could be whoever he wanted.

With that said, he was okay making a few changes, including the way he dressed. Tonight gave us the birth of the Flash shirt! For the first time, Sheldon started to embrace the fashion he will eventually wear down the road.

