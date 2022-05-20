How We Roll season 2: Why was it canceled at CBS?

As we prepare for tonight’s two-hour finale, we have to go ahead and share the bad news: There will be no How We Roll season 2 at CBS. The Pete Holmes comedy has, unfortunately, been canceled after one single year on the air.

So what is the reason for this? A lot of it comes down to the same reason a LOT of shows get canceled these days: Low ratings. This is a show that averaged only a 0.3 rating and around 3.5 million live viewers an episode. The irony here is that on another network, this would probably be enough to get the show another batch of episodes. However, CBS has a high bar for their comedies and in the end, How We Roll performed worse than some other shows that were canceled like United States of Al. Its cancellation was pretty predictable a number of weeks ago.

If you do want to blame the network for anything, you can look towards putting the show on in a difficult spot in the spring. It can be hard for any new series to catch on almost right away, especially when viewers have already made their decisions about what they are watching.

One other thing we wonder at this point is whether How We Roll would’ve been more success as an under-the-radar streaming show, or something that could’ve been a bit edgier had it ended up on cable. These are, at least, the sort of things that we wonder about after the fact. Holmes has a history of airing on cable, as his last show in Crashing was on HBO.

In the end, we don’t foresee another network or streaming service scrambling in order to pick this one up. Instead, the best thing that you can probably hope for here is that the cast and crew end up getting to do some other exciting things down the road.

Are you sad that there is not a How We Roll season 2 coming to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







