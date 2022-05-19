This Is Us series finale photo: Pin the Tail on the Donkey…

With the This Is Us series finale set to air on NBC this coming Tuesday, it does look as though the show is going to be tying up every loose end it can. That includes, of course, ones that nobody saw coming.

Remember Pin the Tail on the Donkey? In addition to being a common childhood game, this is something that Beth, in the flash-forwards, mentioned back in season 4. She wanted to make sure she had it before she went to see Rebecca on her deathbed. Meanwhile, it was also mentioned in season 5 as a memory she didn’t want to forget with the kids.

Well, one of the newly-released photos (via Entertainment Weekly) from the series finale does indicate that the game will be featured in the series finale — it is there seemingly at or around Rebecca’s funeral. The idea behind its presence there may be a way to celebrate her life, and allow the rest of the Pearson family to bond.

This is also another reminder that for the finale, warmth and family are going to be huge parts of the story. We don’t imagine that the writers are out to give you more reasons to tear up at every possible moment; instead, they are trying to find ways for you to celebrate Rebecca’s life, and the impact that she had on characters all around her.

