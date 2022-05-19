Is Anthony Anderson leaving Law & Order, Detective Kevin Bernard?

Is Anthony Anderson leaving Law & Order, and is tonight’s episode the end for Detective Kevin Bernard? We certainly wondered entering the finale.

What’s the reason for these questions? They come back to the news from the fall that the Black-ish alum only signed a one-year deal to return to the franchise. That’s understandable, given that he’s been a series regular on TV for so many years now, in addition to pulling double-duty over the course of the past year or so. Why would he want to commit to anything more?

Our hope was that the finale would be written tonight with the option of Bernard continuing on, and that the one-year deal was just a way to give Anderson time to ponder over his future and if he wanted to stick around. Being on Law & Order can be rather lucrative, both in terms of the salary and in terms of the platform. It’s also a really different role than the one he played on the ABC comedy for so many years. There are opportunities to do a lot of different things on the show that could test you as an actor.

