United States of Al season 3: Why was it canceled at CBS?

In the wake of tonight’s season 2 finale on CBS, now feels like the right time to pose the question: Why aren’t we getting a United States of Al season 3? Why did the network decide to cancel the show after just two years on the air?

Going into the spring, we were ambivalent about the comedy’s future. Yet, shows produced by Chuck Lorre tend to last for a good while, and we thought that this one would stay and B Positive would be canned. In the end, the network decided to cancel BOTH shows.

What’s the reasoning for this? It comes down to business, and a simple matter of dollars and cents. Season 2 of United States of Al ended up generating a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and almost five million live viewers a week. On another network, these numbers would make it a hit; however, CBS has high expectations for its comedies and beyond just that, this one had an even higher bar because it aired after Young Sheldon. On average, Al ended up losing over 2 million viewers a week and around .2 in the demo. The network clearly wants better retention from one half-hour to the next, especially since it impacts the entirety of the night.

There is also another thing that has to be considered here, and it’s the simple fact that CBS cut a full hour of comedy from its schedule. In moving down from two hours of comedy on Thursdays to only one, there will inevitably be some casualties. This is one of them, and there is no denial that it hurts. United States of Al learned over time how to be both silly and meaningful at various points, and some of the stories it told about Afghanistan this year were incredibly important to what was taking place on the other side of the world.

