Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 premiere date hopes at NBC

Following the epic finale tonight, it makes all the sense in the world to want to know about a Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3. Why wouldn’t you? This is a show that’s told some epic stories over the first year years, and we want to see more as soon as possible.

There’s a chance you know already that we’re 100% going to get more. After all, the show is coming back! It was greenlit earlier this spring alongside a season 22 for the original Law & Order; meanwhile, SVU was renewed for a season 24 years ago. The entire franchise will not only be around in the fall, but it’s going to have a much more stable three-hour block starting in the fall. Pending some shocking announcement down the road, we’re not going to see one of them have a significantly shorter season.

Organized Crime season 3, much like the other shows, is almost certainly going to begin in late September or early October. Story-wise, there are a few different things you can hope for. We imagine the producers will want to keep the semi-serialized approach, which makes it stand out versus the other Law & Order shows. It also allows us further to see Stabler tested, which of course we always appreciate.

As for what else we’re looking forward to next season, we’re throwing it out there in the universe that we’d like to see more Benson and Stabler. Is there a chance for a three-part crossover event at some point? Sure, but we don’t think it’s a priority. With the way that Organized Crime is run, it’s a little bit harder to do this unless the concept is a legitimate 10 out of 10.

What do you want to see when it comes to a Law & Order season 22 premiere date at NBC?

