Law & Order: SVU season 24 premiere date hopes over on NBC

Following tonight’s big season 23 finale, why not go ahead and have a conversation about Law & Order: SVU and its season 24 premiere? When could the show be coming back?

We know there are a lot of things to wonder about here, but let’s start things off with a reminder: The show is, in fact, coming back for more! In case you were wondering why there was no renewal announcement recently, it’s because the Mariska Hargitay drama was ordered through season 24 a couple of years ago. Because of its consistent success, the series has been able to get a sort of long-term stability that is rarely afforded any network show out there.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, let’s get to the next order of business now: When the series will actually premiere! More than likely, we will get a chance to see SVU return in late September — or, at the latest, early October. It has already been revealed as a part of the NBC fall schedule, so that is not something that you have to worry about for the time being. (It’s also going to be paired up of course with the flagship show alongside its Organized Crime spin-off, not that this is going to be much of a surprise to anyone out there.

So will SVU season 24 be the final season? Anytime a show is this deep into its run, we know that there will inevitably be some questions all about that. Personally, we think there will be more on the other side, largely because there’s no news of it being the end. We’d love to see at least a season 25 — it’s not for any particular reason! That just feels like a great number to get to.

