Daredevil season 4: Is it officially in the works over at Disney+?

Are we about to see a Daredevil season 4 coming to Disney+ in the near future, years after the show’s cancellation at Netflix? There’s some newfound optimism, and it’s all thanks to the series moving back home not that long ago.

According to a report from Variety, Disney+ is moving forward with a new Daredevil show and is bringing in Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs) as writers/executive producers. We should note that this won’t necessarily be called Daredevil season 4, since it remains unclear just how strong a tie-in it will have to the three seasons that aired over on Netflix. We know that the Charlie Cox version of Daredevil is canon to the MCU, as is a more powered-up version of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, who we saw last year in Hawkeye.

Disney+ has yet to confirm that the project is happening, and Marvel Studios has a long-held policy of not commenting on shows in development. Odds are, we could be waiting for a while to get something more official here. It does make sense to move forward with Daredevil at this point, given that WandaVision can’t come back and the futures of Moon Knight / Hawkeye remain unclear. We do at least know that Loki season 2 is happening, and there is an Echo series set for down the road. They just unveiled a new trailer for She-Hulk earlier this year, and you can check out a trailer for that over at the link here.

We’d love to see that the emergence of more Daredevil could mean something more for other canceled Marvel – Netflix characters like Jessica Jones or Luke Cage but for the time being, nothing has been reported on there as of yet. We’d just love to see them folded back in somehow, especially since the rug was pulled out from under everyone so quickly on their original streaming home.

What do you think about there being a potential Daredevil season 4 over at Disney+?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates we don’t want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







