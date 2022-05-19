Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Kelly Reilly teases stories ahead for Beth

What’s going to be coming up for Beth Dutton on Yellowstone season 5? Now that we know the show is in production, there’s even more cause to expect great stuff around the corner!

One of the things that always makes us excited for Beth is her tenacity. She’s unpredictable in the sense of you never knowing how far she’ll go to get what she wants. In some ways, she’s more aggressive even than her father! She’s not going to back down in her efforts to protect the ranch moving forward, whether that be blackmailing her brother Jamie or working to ensure that Market Equities is a shell of their former selves.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight this week about the challenges ahead for both Beth and the show, Kelly Reilly made it clear that things are likely going to get crazier from here on out:

“The problem is, how do we top it every year, right? … Just when I think Beth might be trying to mellow down a little bit — she’s a married woman — that’s not happening. I mean, the married woman part’s happening but the calming down. So, it’s just, the fierceness is legitimately ramping up.”

Of course, the value of someone like Beth on the ranch is immeasurable. She’s the sort of person who can do the hard tasks that other people would shy away from. Meanwhile, she’s also the sort of person who is endlessly loyal, at least so long as you give her equal loyalty in return.

Unfortunately, we have to wait until November 13 to see what’s next, but isn’t it nice to know now that we’ve got a premiere date?

