Next week on HBO Max, you are going to be seeing The Flight Attendant season 2 episode 8, otherwise known as the epic finale. This is one of the biggest stories that we’ve had a chance to see all year; are you prepared for what’s coming?

Let’s start things off here by reminding you of what happened in episode 7: Grace shot herself while on the pier with Cassie. In her words, she had no other choice but to work as a de-facto assassin. She liked Kaley Cuoco’s character and didn’t want to be doing any of this. Cassie lives to see another day, but is all of this really over? Hardly.

Grace alluded to the idea that there was something going on so much bigger than her, and the promo for “Backwards and Forwards” below more or less confirms that. In this, we learn that Grace was one of many “doubles” that were out there and because of this, it’s clear that there is someone else pulling the strings. Who is that? We hope that there’s an answer this season since otherwise, you’re basically forcing the streaming service to give us more.

For the record, we’d be more than fine if there is another season ordered at this point. While we’d say that season 2 has been a little more disconnected than what we had the first go-around, it is true that we’ve enjoyed every single second of this and want to see more of where things go from here. Cuoco is fantastic and honestly, we don’t think she could give anything more to a show than what she did during season 2, playing so many different versions and iterations of her character.

No matter what happens, we’re pretty darn confident that the finale will be both action-packed and intense.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flight Attendant right now

What do you most want to see on The Flight Attendant season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







