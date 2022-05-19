The Blacklist season 9 finale spoilers: Prepare for a shocking ‘revelation’

Just in case you wondered if The Blacklist season 9 was going to end things for Reddington in a neat and tidy way, think again. There is some major chaos coming for James Spader’s character by the end of the season, and it remains to be seen if it has anything to do with Marvin Gerard or not.

What we know about the final two episodes is rather simple: There’s a battle coming between Reddington and Marvin. Yet, that doesn’t mean the story will end there.

Speaking in the latest issue of TV Guide all about what could be coming up next, executive producer John Eisendrath notes that the finale ends with a “revelation” that could put Reddington in even more peril than ever before. What in the world could that be? There are a few different theories that we’re actively thinking about here, but we do think Marvin’s actions could open the door for another major threat to come into play. We’ve certainly seem situations before where a Big Bad gives way to a bigger bad, so why not do something like that here, as well?

As for Marvin, Eisendrath reiterates something that we’ve speculated about for a good while now — Reddington and Cooper could be at odds here coming up, mostly because of they have different goals in mind for Fisher Stevens’ character. Reddington, of course, will want him dead as a measure of revenge. Yet, Cooper can’t have that happen. He recognizes that he needs him alive to ensure he doesn’t go to prison. This is an issue that 100% will play out moving forward.

