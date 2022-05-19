The CW boss on Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow cancellations

We’ve had some time now to process the cancellations of Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow at The CW, but that doesn’t make it that much easier. You could say the same thing for a number of different shows on the network across the board!

The truth is that the network canceled more shows this spring than it has in recent memory, and a lot of that has to do with both economics and potential ownership changes. With so many moving parts, The CW had to cut costs and also appease some of the new priorities from folks higher on the food chain. We don’t think this is something programming head Mark Pedowitz wanted to do; it’s never been his MO.

Speaking (per TVLine) to reporters on Thursday about these decisions, Pedowitz admitted that it was a hard thing to do, but also noted that they instructed many showrunners in advance that their programs may not be coming back:

“We did not know 100 percent what was going to happen, so we encouraged all of those producers to treat their finales as if they could be series finales,” he said. “We wanted to do the right thing by the series and by the fans. Ultimately, the producers are stewards of their own creative visions; they are the storytellers. We, at The CW, always strive to be collaborative and provide guidance and direction. Unfortunately, sometimes there are fans that lose out by these decisions, and that, I emphasize, is never anyone’s intention.”

The end of Legends may go down as the hardest one to accept, given that it ended in such a dramatic way and also kept us from getting a lot more of Donald Faison as Booster Gold. Batwoman did have a tease for what season 4 could be, but otherwise did at least offer up some closure. The plan is for Legacies to do the same.

